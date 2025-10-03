GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Takes $216,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,306,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.5%

CSGP opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.78. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 335.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

