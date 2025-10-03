GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,130.29.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,781.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,469.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,703.01. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,300.00 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

