GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Takes $249,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, J Hagan Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

