GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.55.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

