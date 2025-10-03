GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Takes Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 82,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $149.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $149.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

