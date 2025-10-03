General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 33,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $408,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,380.35. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $8,185,999.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 131,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,877,884.32. The trade was a 50.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,074,824 shares of company stock valued at $122,377,213 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.