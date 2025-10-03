Generate Investment Management Ltd Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Generate Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 78,713 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $338.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.47 and a 200-day moving average of $256.30. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

