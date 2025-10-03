Greenleaf Trust Buys 774 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,231,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,922,000 after acquiring an additional 913,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,796,000 after acquiring an additional 488,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,848,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,124,000 after acquiring an additional 366,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $6,535,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $546,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,325.05. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,904. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average is $94.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

