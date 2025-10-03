Greenleaf Trust Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.8% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 142.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $174.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $186.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

