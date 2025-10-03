Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 35.3% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $67.89.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

