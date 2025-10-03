Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.57.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.4%

F opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

