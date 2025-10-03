Greenleaf Trust Has $705,000 Position in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,876,000 after buying an additional 1,053,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Owens Corning by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,930,000 after buying an additional 957,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $91,698,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after buying an additional 553,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $46,869,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.53. Owens Corning Inc has a 52 week low of $123.40 and a 52 week high of $214.53.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 71.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.