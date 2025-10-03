Greenleaf Trust Has $758,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 173.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 9.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $99.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.73.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

