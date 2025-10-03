Greenleaf Trust Has $765,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ResMed were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $276.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.06. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $27,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total value of $2,238,355.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,303,978.44. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,239 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.20.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

