Greenleaf Trust Has $785,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 128.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.49.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total value of $4,798,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,542.40. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total transaction of $78,897,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,279.62. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,515 shares of company stock valued at $272,046,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $372.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

