Greenleaf Trust Has $791,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.12%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

