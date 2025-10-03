Greenleaf Trust Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 328.4% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.9%

XEL stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $83.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.