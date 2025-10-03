Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.2%

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $227.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $256.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day moving average is $209.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.27%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

