Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Citigroup reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,410.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,742.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,917.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,886.55. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,698.75 per share, with a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,869,625. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,986. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

