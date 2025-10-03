Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 53.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,232,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,406 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 287.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,247,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,718,000 after buying an additional 925,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,552,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,780,000 after buying an additional 665,620 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,737,000 after buying an additional 318,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $20,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE TTE opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.