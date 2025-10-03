Greenleaf Trust Sells 188 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.3%

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

