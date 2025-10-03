Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,876 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Copart were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $64.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

