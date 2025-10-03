Greenleaf Trust Sells 418 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.69 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

