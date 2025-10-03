Greenleaf Trust Sells 464 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in XPO were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 16,790.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 191,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 190,573 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of XPO by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

XPO stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.08 and its 200-day moving average is $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,360. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

