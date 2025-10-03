Greenleaf Trust Sells 5,233 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

