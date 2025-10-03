Greenleaf Trust Sells 553 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,019,000 after acquiring an additional 637,378 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 181,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.66. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $115.59 and a twelve month high of $142.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

