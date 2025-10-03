Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 81,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,810.32. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.8%

CMS stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

