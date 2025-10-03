Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

