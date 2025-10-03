G&S Capital LLC Purchases 6,754 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1,052.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Down 0.5%
NYSE:V opened at $345.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $634.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
