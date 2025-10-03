HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Equinix by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $772.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $782.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $814.92. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research downgraded Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.52.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

