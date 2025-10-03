HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,904 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Newmont by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $154,923.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,205.91. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,169 shares of company stock worth $955,286. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $87.93.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

