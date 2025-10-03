HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 184.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of HOOD opened at $145.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $146.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,523,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 610,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,656,973.08. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $6,066,002.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,353.14. This trade represents a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,906,462 shares of company stock valued at $509,427,417. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.59.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

