HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 288 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $171.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.27 and a 200-day moving average of $139.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $195.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

