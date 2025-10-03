HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,850 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,387,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 34,076 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 499,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

