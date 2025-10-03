HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

SMH opened at $338.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.25.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

