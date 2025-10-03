HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.