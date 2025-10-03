HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Paychex by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $142.83.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.55. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.02 and a 12-month high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.08%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

