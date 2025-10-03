HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 40.3% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.7% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $320.91 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.28.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

