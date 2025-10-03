HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $707.70 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $362.31 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The firm has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 171.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $696.08 and a 200 day moving average of $663.52.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Argus started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

