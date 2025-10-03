HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,202 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 5.4% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 9.6% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 6.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Haleon Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 190.0%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

