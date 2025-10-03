HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 129.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,071 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0739 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

