HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,129,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,138 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,606,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,368,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,597,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67,234 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,519,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 56,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,078,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,941 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE opened at $31.92 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

