HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $540.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $547.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.86.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $683.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $508.20 and a 200-day moving average of $388.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $130.54 and a twelve month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,590,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,219,472.42. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

