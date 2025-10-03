HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAA opened at $136.20 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.07 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

