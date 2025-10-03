HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7,061.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 340,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 336,185 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 93.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

