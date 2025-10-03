HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF $AVSU

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSU stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $419.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.