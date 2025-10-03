HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,913 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $3,066,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $320,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $84.61. The company has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

