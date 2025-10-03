HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CAH stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.98 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.09.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

