HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,148,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 119,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $211.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $214.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.97.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

