HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $424,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $57.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

